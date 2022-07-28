A Wednesday morning traffic stop ended with attempted first degree murder of a police officer charge for a Las Vegas woman in St. Martin Parish.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a suspicious person knocking on a door in the 2500 block of Catahoula Hwy. The suspect proceeded to ask the homeowner for a firearm. Deputies later located and stopped the suspicious person who was driving a red SUV in the 800 block of East Bridge Street in St. Martinville.
During the traffic stop, Ashley Nicole Burton, 26, of Las Vegas fled on foot leaving two small children inside of the vehicle. Following a short foot pursuit, she was apprehended and during the course of her arrest, Burton produced a knife and stabbed a deputy.
The deputy was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Following Burton's arrest, she was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, battery of a police officer, two counts of resisting an officer, simple escape, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of trespassing, illegal Use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 years of age and possession with intent to distribute.
For security purposes, following the booking process at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, Burton was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail and as of press deadline, no bond had been set.