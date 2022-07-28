072922--news-AshleyBurton

Ashley Nicole Burton of Las Vegas is facing attempted first degree murder of a police officer after attacking a St. Martin Sheriff's deputy with a knife during her arrest.

 Image provided by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A Wednesday morning traffic stop ended with attempted first degree murder of a police officer charge for a Las Vegas woman in St. Martin Parish.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a suspicious person knocking on a door in the 2500 block of Catahoula Hwy. The suspect proceeded to ask the homeowner for a firearm. Deputies later located and stopped the suspicious person who was driving a red SUV in the 800 block of East Bridge Street in St. Martinville.



Tags