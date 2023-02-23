Jackie Theriot HSjpeg
Jackie Theriot, a native of Catahoula in St. Martin Parish, will be inducted into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction on March 2. Theriot spent much of his career working in sugarcane, including serving as the general manager of the Breaux Bridge Sugar Cooperative. 

 Photo provided by Louisiana Farm Bureau

St. Martin Parish native Jackie Theriot will join two other individuals who have spent their careers dedicated to improving agriculture in Louisiana as the newest inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction.

The other inductees are rice and crawfish farmer Gerard Frey, of Iota; Steve Linscombe, longtime LSU AgCenter rice breeder and current director of the USA Rice Federation Leadership Development Program, who currently resides in Mountain Home, Texas; and Theriot, a sugarcane farmer and advocate for the sugarcane industry from St. Martinville.



