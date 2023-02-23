Jackie Theriot, a native of Catahoula in St. Martin Parish, will be inducted into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction on March 2. Theriot spent much of his career working in sugarcane, including serving as the general manager of the Breaux Bridge Sugar Cooperative.
St. Martin Parish native Jackie Theriot will join two other individuals who have spent their careers dedicated to improving agriculture in Louisiana as the newest inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction.
The other inductees are rice and crawfish farmer Gerard Frey, of Iota; Steve Linscombe, longtime LSU AgCenter rice breeder and current director of the USA Rice Federation Leadership Development Program, who currently resides in Mountain Home, Texas; and Theriot, a sugarcane farmer and advocate for the sugarcane industry from St. Martinville.
Theriot was born in Catahoula in St. Martin Parish, the son of a sugarcane farmer. He spent his formative years planting, cultivating and harvesting sugarcane on the family farm. Much of this work was done with very little mechanized equipment.
Theriot graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1962 with an agronomy degree. Upon graduation, he was selected for the first class of the Peace Corps, a new initiative started by President John F. Kennedy to help
developing countries. For two years in Togo, West Africa, he taught how to breed tilapia, produce grain crops and cultivate sugarcane.
In 1968, Theriot returned home to raise sugarcane. Fifteen years later, he became the general manager of the Breaux Bridge Sugar Cooperative. In 1985, he became a member of the American Sugar Cane League Board of Directors as a processor member.
Theriot was on the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors for 23 years and served 19 years on the executive committee as secretary-treasurer. Theriot spent countless hours being an advocate for the Louisiana sugar industry and helped expand production in the state.
The induction will take place at the L’Auberge Hotel in Baton Rouge March 2. For more information regarding the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction event, contact Robyn Dow with the Louisiana Radio Network at 225-291-2727 or office@louisianaradionetwork.com.