The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has solved a 41-year mystery.
Following an ongoing investigation spanning four decades, the identity of a female victim of an early morning pedestrian fatality on I-10 Westbound in Breaux Bridge, LA, on Dec. 5, 1981, has come to an end. The victim has been identified as Michele Elaine Oakes Boutilier aka Michele Oakes-Gautreaux, who at the time of her death, was 26 years old. Her last known address prior to
her death, was in Cut-Off Louisiana.
Upon initial investigation of the incident, law enforcement officers were unable to locate any personal identification in her belongings that may have assisted them in identifying her. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to locate her next of kin.
Boutilier was ultimately laid to rest in March, 1982, after a burial plot was provided by St. Bernard Church, and a tomb, casket, and services were provided by Pellerin’s Funeral Home. As reported previously, two Breaux Bridge residents looked after her grave site until their deaths. Following their deaths, an unidentified person took over the care of her grave site to ensure
that she was not forgotten.
Several local and federal law enforcement agencies in adjoining States were provided information both at the time of her death and throughout the years to see if any of their missing persons cases were linked to this case, however, no match was ever established. LSU FACES Laboratory also assisted in the investigation by creating a facial approximation in an attempt to identify her
along with information about her case being entered into their database.
Additionally, her body was exhumed in December, 2006 to develop an anthropological profile, and following the exhumation, DNA samples were extracted.
With the hope of utilizing social media to find a family member or friend, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office created a Facebook post on Dec. 14, 2017. Following that post, several hundred tips, inquiries, and well wishes poured in from across the United States and a few foreign countries.
On Jan. 10, 2022, the sheriff's office received a Facebook message that ultimately led to a potential match. DNA Samples were obtained from the parties involved and were sent to LSU FACES Laboratory, Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory and the University of North Texas Health Science Center for Human Identification for analyzation and comparison.
Following extensive testing, it was determined to be a match.