Austin Theriot, right, and Gavin Savoy get their fishing tackle ready Wednesday afternoon before the 5:30 p.m. takeoff for the fourth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2023. The St. Martin Parish bass anglers topped the 20-boat field with three bass weighing 7.06 pounds on a tough evening of bassin' in the Atchafalaya Basin.

COTEAU HOLMES – There’s nothing like a clutch win to get back in the race for Angler of the Year.

On the way to Bayou Benoit Boat Landing on May 3 for the fourth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2023, St. Martin Parish bass anglers Austin Theriot and Gavin Savoy talked about having slipped in the point standings after the third contest April 19.

JORDAN SCOTT / SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN

Austin Theriot, left, and Gavin Savoy hold the three bass that gave them a first-place finish in the fourth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2023. It was held out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.
DON SHOOPMAN / SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN

Brad Romero, left, and raven Owens hold up a three-bass limit that propelled them to a runners-up finish in a 20-boat field Wednesday in the fourth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest of 2023. Their three bass weighed 6.12 pounds.






