St. Edward School celebrated the Feast Day of St. Katharine Drexel, the school’s foundress.

A Saint Feast Day is a day that is designated to celebrating the life of a particular Saint. Often it is the day that they died. SES celebrates St. Katharine’s Feast Day as an opportunity to teach the students more about her and her commitment to the education of African and Native Americans all those years ago.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.