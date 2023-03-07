Annually for this Mass, a third-grade student dresses as St. Katharine. This gives the students an opportunity to imagine what it might have been like to have a nun around back in the day. This year, third-grade student, KY’Ionna Lewis portrayed St. Katharine for the Mass and procession that followed.
St. Edward School celebrated the Feast Day of St. Katharine Drexel, the school’s foundress.
A Saint Feast Day is a day that is designated to celebrating the life of a particular Saint. Often it is the day that they died. SES celebrates St. Katharine’s Feast Day as an opportunity to teach the students more about her and her commitment to the education of African and Native Americans all those years ago.
For a week, students learned about Drexel’s life, including her frugalness for herself and her immense generosity for those less fortunate.
This year, third-grade student, KY’Ionna Lewis portrayed St. Katharine for the Mass and procession that followed.
A beautiful Eucharistic Procession took place around the St. Edward School block following Mass.
Fr. Donald Bernard, Pastor of St. Edward Church, led the way, carrying Jesus, as He is truly present in the Eucharist.
Following were the entire student body, faculty and staff. St. Katharine had a very special devotion to the Eucharist, and by honoring her in this way, we also proclaim Jesus as our true Shepherd and King.
