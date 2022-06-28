Megan Gary
Megan Gary said she has never felt more at home in a job.

Gary was recently hired as the new marketing director for Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, a "special place for Gary."

The Daily Iberian interviewed Gary, who has settled in nicely at her new position.

DI: Can you tell us your background, where you grew up, where you went to school, previous jobs, and a bit of family background?

Gary: I was born and raised in New Iberia, by the late Phyllis Ronsonet Breaux and Pat Breaux. I went to school at New Iberia Senior High. I did not attend college, but I did further my education by getting a degree in Massage Therapy. I am the proud mother of two beautiful, strong-willed little girls. In my past life, I spent 12 years working my way up at Iberia Parish Airport Authority, where I eventually became the executive secretary. It was a job that will forever be the one that molded me to love my parish. After taking some time off, for my growing family, I bounced around between childcare, the plumbing industry, and healthcare, but never felt the same passion. I feel this job fulfills who I am.

DI: What was your motivation to apply for this position?

Gary: The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has always been a special place to me. After I completed Leadership Iberia, with the Chamber, I couldn't settle with the thought of that being all I did. I am one of the founding members of the Firestarter Project, a Junior Leadership program that is facilitated through the GICC. When the opportunity came up for availability, I left my stressful job in healthcare, and I've never felt more at home at a job.

DI: What ideas to you want to implement?

Gary: The GICC runs like a well-oiled machine, already. I just hope my drive and love for my community and this organization continues to fuel that machine. Intervention is key for Success.

DI: If you could do one thing immediately, what would that be?

Gary: I hope with the events coming up for the Chamber, like The Annual Banquet, Eggs and Issues and of course the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff, that I can bring a sense of ease to the events and help to grow business for not only the chamber but for the parish I love.

DI: What makes New Iberia and the surrounding communities important to you?

Gary: New Iberia is home. It is where I was born and raised, and where I get to raise my girls. New Iberia is “The Queen of The Teche” and I am very proud of the direction and progress it has been making.

DI: How important is a Chamber of Commerce to a community, especially in times when the economy is edging lower and with businesses sometimes struggling to survive?

Gary: The chamber is always an asset to growing business. It’s a place of networking. It provides resources when a business is in need. It is a central place where you can partner with community leaders and other businesses, to grow Iberia parish.

DI: What's your favorite thing to do in New Iberia?

Gary: Me and my girls' favorite past time Is visiting family. We have a beautiful city park that we enjoy playing at and talking walks to. And of course - festival fun! The city comes alive, during festival season!



