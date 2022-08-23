Online Fantasy Sports Sites

Gamblers placing bets on sports – in person and on mobile devices – are catching up to their counterparts at Louisiana’s legacy casinos in terms of money spent. According to figures from State Police, nearly $185 million in sports wagers were placed in July compared with $204 million in gross gaming revenue at riverboats, race track slots casinos and Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans.

These figures were shared Monday with members of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board during their meeting Monday at the State Capitol. Trends show increases in revenue for most forms of gambling from June to July but decreases when compared with July 2021 figures.