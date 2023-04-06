The St. Martinville City Council deliberated on a large amount of money being sent to provide for juveniles arrested within city limits at Monday’s meeting.

During a finance report given by city employees, Councilman Mike Fuselier asked about a line item for a juvenile to be detained in the sum of about $37,000. Part of the fees associated with the detention were due to the fact that local facilities did not have enough room to house the juvenile, which caused them to be put out-of-state.



