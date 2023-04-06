The St. Martinville City Council deliberated on a large amount of money being sent to provide for juveniles arrested within city limits at Monday’s meeting.
During a finance report given by city employees, Councilman Mike Fuselier asked about a line item for a juvenile to be detained in the sum of about $37,000. Part of the fees associated with the detention were due to the fact that local facilities did not have enough room to house the juvenile, which caused them to be put out-of-state.
Fuselier asked why juveniles couldn’t be detained at the facility in St. Martinville run by the Office of Juvenile Justice.
“I’ve been dealing with this at the parish level and this facility has been converted to a post-conviction facility,” legal counsel Allen Durand said. “These charges are pre-conviction. There is a facility in Lafayette but they fill it up.”
With more juveniles having to go further away from the Teche Area in order to be detained, Durand said transportation for court hearings alone can cost the arresting department up to $6,000.
“Can we talk to the judges about a quick trial, because we can’t afford this,” Fuselier said. “It’ll break the city.”
St. Martin Parish Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse was present at the meeting, and addressed the council on the issue.
“Once a juvenile is arrested you have 72 hours to place them,” she said. “If we don’t place them we have to release them. When they come back to court its costing the taxpayers.”
Narcisse said that parish government is trying to work through some of the mandated funds from the state that have been burdensome for them as well, and a proposed juvenile detention center for several Acadiana parishes has been recently proposed as well.
No one asks the question, ‘why do we have all these juveniles murdering people?’ " Fuselier said. “Until we figure that out, this is all a Band-Aid.”