Crawfish etouffee
Buy Now

Crawfish etouffee from Cafe Jefferson at Jefferson Island Rip Van Winkle Gardens.

 By CATHERINE WATTIGNY THE DAILY IBERIAN

It was intended to be an outing to burn a few calories. It turned out to be extra calories gained, but so much more.

After sitting at desks most of the day at my husband's office, we decided to take a walk downtown on a recent sunny afternoon and take in all the sights our beautiful Main Street had to offer.



Tags