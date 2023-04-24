It was intended to be an outing to burn a few calories. It turned out to be extra calories gained, but so much more.
After sitting at desks most of the day at my husband's office, we decided to take a walk downtown on a recent sunny afternoon and take in all the sights our beautiful Main Street had to offer.
Along the way we were stopped by a couple inquiring as to where they could find a cup of coffee. They spoke perfect English, but their accents revealed that they were not locals, rather not even from the United States. This couple was from Sweden, visiting the U.S. on a somewhat delayed honeymoon.
They had married in 2019, and given travel vouchers by their friends, but the Covid pandemic forced them to cancel their plans. Since this newly married couple worked in outdoor jobs, she worked in a fairy-themed amusement park which became a winter wonderland at Christmas, and he installed windows and doors, the cold, snowy days in Sweden provided the perfect time for their travels.
We were happy to direct them to the Cane River Pecan Company Pie Bar in downtown New Iberia and as we joined them in their visit, and feasted on coffee and the delicious pecan pies, a conversation began in the spoken universal language of food.
Since this couple lived on a sizable area of land, they cultivated a large garden which provided them with seasonal fruit and vegetables year-round.
Unlike in South Louisiana where meat or seafood often takes center stage in a meal, we learned that fruit and vegetables made up most of their meals, and the protein or meat portion of the meal depended on what vegetable they may be harvesting at the time.
As crawfish season was just beginning here in South Louisiana, we shared with them our time-honored tradition of crawfish boils, and to our surprise, they told of their own custom of crawfish boils in Sweden.
They explained that because of the fear of over-fishing, the government had limited the celebration to the month of August, adding to the popularity of this much sought-after delicacy.
Crawfish boils in Sweden typically take place outdoors, and as in Acadiana, there is eating and drinking, but the Swedes add other activities to their merriment. Party hats and bibs are worn, along with decorations of paper lanterns. Dips, some using mayonnaise, are added and a tart consisting of a strong cheese called Vasterbotten, along with a potato or beetroot salad compliments the meal. Adding to this merriment, shots of Schnapp, some say one shot per claw, are downed while singing traditional drinking songs.
While we might boil several 28-to-35-pound sacks of our prized mudbugs, a scant eight pounds are boiled at a time in Sweden.
Boiled in Zatarin’s seafood boil, or another spicy blend of Cajun seasonings, we consume three to five pounds of crawfish per person, while the Swedes, boiling their crawfish in a brine of beer and whole dill, will eat only one to two pounds per person.
Though there are distinct differences in how we and the Swedes enjoy crawfish boils, certain facts remain. This somewhat scary, unsightly little creature provides good eating and merriment to those in Cajun country, as well as to those living in Nordic countries, while our chance meeting with this couple on the streets of New Iberia reinforced the universality found in speaking the language of food.
The following recipe for Crawfish Etouffee is one shared by Roy and Toni Simoneaud, owners of Simoneaud’s Supermarket, and members of a long family legacy of grocery stores in New Iberia.
ROY SIMONEAUD’S CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
Ingredients:
2 pounds of peeled fresh crawfish tails, seasoned to taste
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 cup chopped green onions
1 can Campbell’s Cream of Shrimp Soup
¼ cup parsley flakes
1 Tbsp. jarred roux
1 stick of butter
Directions:
Sauté onions and bell peppers in butter 10 minutes, add roux and stir a few more minutes.
Add can of soup, stir again and simmer slowly for 15 minutes.
Add crawfish and parsley flakes, stir and cover.
Cook another 20 minutes on low to medium heat, stirring frequently, until crawfish are cooked.
Just before cooking is completed, add green onions and serve over rice.
Serves 5 adults