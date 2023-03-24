La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia unveiled the poster for the organization’s annual El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia Wednesday night, with the winner of the organization’s high school poster contest present to celebrate the warm-up to the event.

Organizers for the Spanish Festival, which aims to celebrate New Iberia’s cultural Spanish heritage, decided to conduct a high school poster contest to determine this year’s poster. The theme for this year’s festival is “Sweet Home New Iberia,” with organizers saying that the idea was to promote New Iberia’s past and celebrate its future.



