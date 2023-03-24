La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia unveiled the poster for the organization’s annual El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia Wednesday night, with the winner of the organization’s high school poster contest present to celebrate the warm-up to the event.
Organizers for the Spanish Festival, which aims to celebrate New Iberia’s cultural Spanish heritage, decided to conduct a high school poster contest to determine this year’s poster. The theme for this year’s festival is “Sweet Home New Iberia,” with organizers saying that the idea was to promote New Iberia’s past and celebrate its future.
After receiving submissions from all over Acadiana, 15-year-old Alyse Bundrick came out on top as this year’s winner of the poster contest.
Alyse, who attends Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville, said the news of that she won the contest was a complete shock, but was nonetheless honored to receive the distinction.
“I was very shocked, I did not think I would win,” Alyse said.
With her submission, Alyse said she wanted to incorporate the scenery of Louisiana along with Spanish themes that went along with El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia.
A full crowd was present at Cane River Pecan Company’s Pie Bar Thursday evening to celebrate the occasion, and Alyse received a large round of applause for the poster as it was unveiled with board members and royalty present.
The New Iberia Spanish Festival will take place from April 21-23. Live music, a carnival, cookoff, arts and crafts, parade, car show, Mass and genealogy workshop will all be part of the three day event.
A long list of live music will be taking place that will include Clay Cormier, Chubby Carrier and Three Three Seven.
Although New Iberia is nestled in the heart of Cajun country, the city was actually founded by Spanish settlers.
Local last names like Romero, Segura and Miguez are descended from the group led by Francisco Bouligny in 1779. The New Iberia Spanish Festival pays special tribute to that unique history, and also celebrates Spanish culture in general. Organizers of the festival have formed relationships with New Iberia’s sister Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain, with dignitaries in the past traveling to New Iberia to experience the festival for themselves.