University leaders from LSU and Southern signed the A&M Agenda, which demonstrates a commitment over the next five years to expand the positive and collective impact of the two institutions for students, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the Delta and Gulf Coast regions (Photo provided).

Leaders from Southern University and LSU have signed the A&M Agenda, a commitment to work together over the next five years to leverage the two school’s resources for the betterment of the city, the state and the region.

LSU President William Tate IV and Southern President Dennis Shields were joined Tuesday by local and state leaders, including Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Gov. John Bel Edwards, to tout the collaboration. The signing event was part of a week-long celebration of the partnership between the two universities that will culminate in the LSU vs. Southern football game Saturday.



