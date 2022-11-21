The Iberia Cultural Resources Association is ready to kick off the Christmas season and begin a new symphony cycle with the organization’s 14th annual Sounds of the Season concert.
Event-goers will be treated to a completely free concert featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. A variety of classic tunes will be played by the professional orchestra for local residents to enjoy, and children are also encouraged to come and see a special guest related to the Christmas season who will be attending as well.
“We’ve been doing it for 14 years, we’ve always had wonderful attendance and our volunteers are so enthusiastic about seeing it happen,” Sylvia Romero with the ICRA’s symphony committee said.
Ben LeBleu said organizers of the event do their best to provide accessible music that can appeal to those going to a symphony for the first time and a longtime enjoyer.
“Our season tends to be more of a blend,” he said. “It’s more of the familiar classics so it’s an introduction for people looking to get into it for the first time because you’re not sitting through two full hours of Beethoven that may be heavy on the ears for some people.”
“We strive to make it user friendly, for lack of a better word.”
The concert is the first of New Iberia’s symphony season, and organizers say Sounds of the Season “moves us into the next season spiritually” with a full presentation of holiday related music.
The Iberia Cultural Recourses Association works every year to provide a full concert season for New Iberia that is completely free to the general public. The concerts, which are all conducted by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, allow New Iberia to be the only city in Acadiana that provide high quality free symphonies to local residents free of charge.
Donations are one of the biggest ways that the ICRA provides that services, and a Patron’s Party exclusively for donors will also be taking place at Doc Voorhies’ house following the event.
To RSVP for the social, those interested can contact Ann Allums at 967-0474 or by email at ann.allum1@cox.net.