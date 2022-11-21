season
Sounds of the Season will be returning to St. Peter's Catholic Church with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra playing a variety of holiday music. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association is ready to kick off the Christmas season and begin a new symphony cycle with the organization’s 14th annual Sounds of the Season concert.

Event-goers will be treated to a completely free concert featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. A variety of classic tunes will be played by the professional orchestra for local residents to enjoy, and children are also encouraged to come and see a special guest related to the Christmas season who will be attending as well.



