The Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s 14th annual Sounds of the Season is a completely free concert featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.
A variety of classic tunes will be played by the professional orchestra for local residents to enjoy, and children are also encouraged to come and see a special guest related to the Christmas season who will be attending as well.
There will also be a Patron Party, which is one of the ways through donations the association can continue to give the community free events like the Sounds of the Season.
This year, the Patron’s Party will take place at Doc Voorhies’ house following the event.
To RSVP and become part of this exclusive event for donors at the social, contact Ann Allums at 967-0474 or by email at ann.allum1@cox.net.
Committee member Sylvia Romero said Iberia Cultural Resources Association has always enjoyed putting on the event.
“We’ve been doing it for 14 years, we’ve always had wonderful attendance and our volunteers are so enthusiastic about seeing it happen,” Romero said
Ben LeBleu said organizers of the event do their best to provide accessible music that can appeal to those going to a symphony for the first time and a longtime enjoyer.
“Our season tends to be more of a blend,” he said. “It’s more of the familiar classics so it’s an introduction for people looking to get into it for the first time because you’re not sitting through two full hours of Beethoven that may be heavy on the ears for some people.
“We strive to make it user friendly, for lack of a better word,” he added
The concert is the first of New Iberia’s symphony season, and organizers say Sounds of the Season “moves us into the next season spiritually” with a full presentation of holiday related music.
The Iberia Cultural Recourses Association works every year to provide a full concert season for New Iberia that is completely free to the general public. The concerts, which are all conducted by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, allow New Iberia to be the only city in Acadiana that provide high quality free symphonies to local residents free of charge.
