Sounds of Season Symphony brings crowd to feet with ‘Sounds of the Season’
Buy Now

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra played popular and classical selections for Sunday’s ‘Sounds of the Season’ concert, presented free by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association (file)

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s 14th annual Sounds of the Season is a completely free concert featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.

A variety of classic tunes will be played by the professional orchestra for local residents to enjoy, and children are also encouraged to come and see a special guest related to the Christmas season who will be attending as well.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.