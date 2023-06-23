Louisiana Spirits offers a unique experience to anyone looking for a hands-on paranormal experience.
If you've been to New Orleans, you've probably seen, heard of or even participated in a ghost tour, but Louisiana Spirits offers something a little different: paranormal investigation classes.
Instead of just a guided tour through potentially paranormal locations, the team at Louisiana Spirits teaches a class about the different facets of paranormal investigation including learning the history behind the location, learning to use different technology and the techniques associated with them and developing a discerning eye between expectations and reality.
Their most recent class at the Evangeline Theater and Museum saw the highest attendance they've seen yet with 36 would-be investigators.
Established in 2005, Louisiana Spirits is an organization with chapters across the state which thoroughly investigates paranormal claims. They investigate claims from businesses and homeowners alike.
Marci Lee, state director of Louisiana Spirits, described members of the organization as skeptical believers, insofar that each member experienced unexplainable events but maintained that most events have an explanation. Louisiana Spirits established classes to further promote this ideology and offer a unique experience for the residents in the region.
Louisiana Spirits has two upcoming classes planned, "Spirits on Main Street" in New Iberia July 15, and an investigation of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse.
Spirits on Main Street sees the team split into groups each leading a class into a rotation of potentially paranormal spots along Main Street, including the greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, the Evangeline Theater and Victor's Café, all sights of previous investigations. This is the first time the team will investigate several buildings at once in one place.
According to case manager Melinda Breaux, sharing and discussing the experience is an important aspect of the class, so the class will start and end as a full group in Victor's Cafe. At the end, when everyone gathers, the "students" will get an opportunity to share their experiences with the group.
"That usually seems to be really fun for the participants, because they can come back and say, while I was there, this or that happened," Breaux said.
In addition to those businesses previously mentioned, Lee said she wants more businesses on Main Street to connect with Louisiana Spirits for an investigation before the "Spirits on Main Street" class in hopes of further promoting the dynamic history of New Iberia.
"We are still trying to get more businesses on main street to let us come and investigate and involve them in it because one: one of the biggest things is we love history. We have somebody on our team named Lydia and does all our research for us. And the second thing is we love to promote any kind of tourism in any town we go in," Lee said.
Before including them in a class, the team investigates each business to establish a baseline. Then Lee and her team presents their findings to the students alongside several precursor warnings in an effort to curb expectations and promote healthy skepticism.
"You can't make spirits perform on command. We can't walk in there and say okay guys it's time to do something. They're gonna do what they're gonna do when they're gonna do it. A Lot of people come in expecting a bunch of stuff to happen, and try to force it," Lee said.
Similarly, Lee tells the class to discard what they've seen on TV, because they often misrepresent the length of an investigation and presenters often jump to conclusions for the sake of entertainment. These crews may spend weeks on end at a location to collect evidence, but will cut it down into a single broadcast-length episode. Lead investigator Tricia Reed explained that these action-packed investigations are generally not the case.
"We've been to alot of places where it's like watching paint dry, and it might not be till we've been there a while that we get any sort of activity at all," Reed said.
Mark Boyance, investigator and Lafayette coordinator with Louisiana Spirits and board member for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, claimed a profound skepticism on his first investigation. It didn't take long for seemingly unexplainable events to shift his perspective, but he said cautious skepticism remains an integral part of every investigation.
The origins of paranormal investigation date back to the 19th century, when technique mistakes of the period's photography resulted in the publication of shadowy figures appearing on photographic plates, which inspired young and curious minds to explore a spiritual answer. That same curiosity finds itself perpetuated by similar technological mishaps.
Much of the buzz around ghost hunting recently evolved from the frequent appearance of supposed ghost orbs. But as Lee explains, almost all reported ghost orb sighting videos are recorded on an outdoor security camera using infrared (IR) sensors. These cameras reflect IR light off of every speck of dust floating in the air, which generally results in a visual anomaly many people mistakenly identify as a ghost orb.
Because technology mistakes are so common, investigators dedicate a major portion of their time at each of these events to teaching "students" the function and use of different pieces of the or their paranormal investigation kit including EMF readers, motion sensors and spirit boxes. Each of the many tools serve effectively different purposes, but ultimately serve one primary goal: to locate spirits.
The Electric and Magnetic Field (EMF) reader is traditionally used to detect potentially harmful electromagnetic fields radiating from power lines and appliances. Paranormal investigators, on the other hand, utilize them to detect the fields supposedly released from spirits.
Investigators also utilize radio waves to pick up on possible paranormal presence in the device called a spirit box. It rapidly scans through radio frequencies to pick up on loose words they identify as the spirits words. To fully employ this piece of hardware, investigators use the Estes method. Initially developed by Karl Pfiefer in Estes Park, Colorado, the Estes method requires two participants. One puts on a blindfold and headphones connected to a spirit box and is tasked with repeating what the spirit box said. The other then asks questions and waits for a response.
Ultimately, all the tech and conditioning is designed to open you up, and allow you to be vulnerable with possible evidence to come to your own conclusion.
"It's not about when or where we approach spirits, but how we approach them. We don't provoke them because these were people. You wouldn't want someone rudely invading your privacy and demanding entertainment. We enjoy doing the classes, and we enjoy educating people, so we need to do it the right way," Lee concluded.
If you want to get involved with Louisiana Spirits and their upcoming classes, contact Marci Lee at mlee@laspirits.com.