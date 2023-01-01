water
Iberia Parish President said long term solutions are needed to solve the longstanding issues at Water Works District No. 3 which caused water issues for many Coteau residents during the recent freezing. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Emergency repairs at Waterworks District No. 3 in Coteau has led to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard declaring a local emergency in the area for the district.

Richard made a declaration of local emergency earlier this week for the district, which was caused due to the severe cold weather with low temperatures impacting the water facility.



