SNAP Benefits signs outside of a retailer (file photo).

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is urging those who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to take precautions against card skimmers.

Louisiana DCFS issued a notice on Tuesday urging SNAP and Pandemic EBT beneficiaries to monitor purchases and consider taking other steps to prevent theft as police investigate reported card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish.



