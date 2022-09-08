Abbeville man dies in overnight mobile home fire
State Fire Marshal deputies learned the victim was wheelchair-bound and utilized an oxygen tank. While the exact cause is still undetermined, deputies have not been able to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices as a primary contributor to the fire.

A 34-year-old woman who was wheelchair-bound and used an oxygen tank, died in her home died during a house fire on Sunday in St. Martinville.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said their investigation determined unsafe smoking practices likely led to the death.



