South Louisiana Community College received a nod from a national publication calling it one of the best community colleges in the state.
SLCC, which has a large New Iberia campus, claimed the top spot on BestColleges.com, a leading online resource for students. The updated list of the Best Community Colleges in Louisiana for 2023 said that SLCC emerged as a standout for certificate training in high-need fields like aviation maintenance technology, medical laboratory science and culinary arts and occupations.
"South Louisiana Community College is deeply honored to be recognized as the top community college in Louisiana by BestColleges.com,” Vincent June, PH.D., chancellor of SLCC, said. “This acknowledgment is a testament to our commitment to preparing students for success in high-demand fields and empowering individuals to achieve their educational and career goals. “From our affordability and campus locations close to our students’ homes to SLCC’s focus on providing support that students need to succeed, our college is proud of this top recognition,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.”
The BestColleges rankings are based on statistical data and consistent principles such as academic quality, affordability, and online competency. Since 2014, the site has published college rankings to provide an objective assessment of relative quality, considering academic outcomes, affordability, and the breadth and depth of online learning opportunities.
The top five community colleges, in order, were SLCC, River Parish Community College, Louisiana Delta Community College, Louisiana State University-Eunice and Baton Rouge Community College.
The BestColleges rankings are based on statistical data and consistent principles such as academic quality, affordability, and online competency. Since 2014, the site has published college rankings to provide an objective assessment of relative quality, considering academic outcomes, affordability, and the breadth and depth of online learning opportunities.
The site evaluates academic quality by examining the number of students graduating in specific majors, indicating a school's commitment to those programs. The affordability score considers program cost, student loan rates, and post-graduation loan repayment ability. BestColleges also assesses the quality of online offerings based on program availability, student enrollment, and the school's investment in remote learners.