SLCC won the top spot for Best Louisiana Community Colleges for BestColleges.com

South Louisiana Community College received a nod from a national publication calling it one of the best community colleges in the state.

SLCC, which has a large New Iberia campus, claimed the top spot on BestColleges.com, a leading online resource for students. The updated list of the Best Community Colleges in Louisiana for 2023 said that SLCC emerged as a standout for certificate training in high-need fields like aviation maintenance technology, medical laboratory science and culinary arts and occupations.



