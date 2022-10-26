South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) graduated six students from their inaugural Plumbing course on Oct. 24.
The five-month course offered students 500 hours of hands-on and classroom training to prepare them to become a licensed plumber.
The first set of graduates from the SLCC Plumbing course are Vance Jolivette, New Iberia, Brix Schexnayder, New Iberia Bronsyn Boggs, St. Martinville, Richard Moore, Abbeville, TaJuan Gibson Sr., Franklin and Marcella Peron from Lafayette.
The graduates were joined by their family and friends as they were awarded their certifications. Speakers at the event included Steven Mathews, Vice President of SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, who congratulated the students on their pursuit of a career in a trade that offers high wages, flexibility, and steady work.
Students earned certifications in NCCER Core, NCCER Plumbing Level 1 and NCCER Plumbing Level 2. Students now have the option to work as a plumber’s helper for on-the-job training hours towards their journeyman’s license or can enroll into a formal apprenticeship program.
SLCC created this program in response to the Plumbing industry’s growing need to fill positions. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there will be a 5 percent increase in job opportunities for plumbers in the next 10 years.
“We are giving our students an opportunity for a high-demand and high-wage career. The need for trained plumbers is outrageous and could not have been accomplished without the strong support of our community. I believe George Meany said it best, "Anybody who has any doubt about the ingenuity, or
the resourcefulness of a plumber never got a bill from one," said Nicole Lopez, Director for SLCC’s New Iberia campus.
SLCC created its Workforce and Economic Development division in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across its eight-parish footprint in Acadiana. Its focus is providing short-term training programs to prepare residents to meet the demands of area businesses.
