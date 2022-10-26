plumbing grads
The first plumbing course graduating class (from left to right) Vance Jolivette, New Iberia, Brix Schexnayder, New Iberia, Bronsyn Boggs, St. Martinville, Course Instructor, Raina Duck, Richard Moore, Abbeville, Marcella Peron, Lafayette and TaJuan Gibson Sr. of Franklin.

 Image provided by SLCC

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) graduated six students from their inaugural Plumbing course on Oct. 24.

The five-month course offered students 500 hours of hands-on and classroom training to prepare them to become a licensed plumber.



