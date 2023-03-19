South Louisiana Community College and the Port of West St. Mary held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a brand new facility to benefit both organizations.
The multi-purpose facility will provide workforce training and features a welding shop with 12 welding booths and a commercial driver’s license pad for training maneuvers.
The Baldwin facility was built with the support of an Economic Development Administration grant in conjunction with the port and the state of Louisiana. EDA grants help to fulfill regional economic development strategies designed to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship, advance regional competitiveness, create high-skill, living-wage jobs, generate private investment and fortify and grow industry clusters.
According to a prepared statement, the facility represents a major step forward for workforce development in the region, providing students with access to cutting-edge technology and practical training experiences.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Port of West St. Mary to open this new training facility," said Steven Mathews, VP of Economic & Workforce Development at SLCC. "This facility will help us to better serve our community and to provide our students with the skills they need to succeed in today's job market.”
“We started this endeavor two years ago and we are looking forward to the opening of the training facility to benefit the surrounding area by providing quality training for our local industries,” says David Allain, the port’s executive director. “I would like to thank the SLCC staff for their cooperation in moving this project forward and also to thank the commissioners of the Port of West St. Mary for their diligence and support throughout this project.”