South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) announced its pivotal role in the forthcoming establishment of a cutting-edge solar module manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish.
Partnering with First Solar, the largest solar energy manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, SLCC has been at the forefront of addressing workforce needs, ensuring a skilled labor force to support the $1.1 billion solar facility.
The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, slated to be operational in the first half of 2026, will bolster the region's sustainable energy endeavors by producing high-performance photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. The establishment of this facility reinforces Louisiana's position as a leader in energy and SLCC’s role in training the workforce of the future.
Steven Mathews, Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development at SLCC, expressed his enthusiasm.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with First Solar to cultivate a proficient workforce for this groundbreaking solar manufacturing facility," Matthews said. "Our long-standing partnership has allowed us to develop a robust training pipeline, equipping individuals with skills in welding, manufacturing, electrical work, machining, and more. As the facility comes to life, SLCC's New Iberia Campus will intensify its workforce offerings to meet the specialized needs of the First Solar facility."
The First Solar facility is anticipated to generate more than 700 direct jobs, contributing substantially to the economic vitality of Acadiana and the entire state of Louisiana. The facility's selection of Iberia Parish for its location underscores the region's economic competitiveness and collaborative spirit among various partners in bringing this project to fruition.
As a testament to the region's collaboration and determination, the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, Acadiana legislative delegation, Acadiana Planning Commission, Iberia Parish government, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have all contributed to the success of this groundbreaking project.
South Louisiana Community College is committed to fortifying the local workforce and propelling the energy transition forward; First Solar's investment signifies a powerful step towards a sustainable future. Together, these efforts underscore Louisiana's pivotal role in shaping the global energy landscape.