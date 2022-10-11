Skate party for reading accomplishments By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now St. Edward School students skate on paper plates Friday afternoon as a reward for meeting their Accelerated Reading goals. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Students enjoy themselves in the St. Edward cafeteria Friday. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now A Friday skate party using paper plates gave an exciting twist to St. Edward School students' Friday. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Edward School students celebrated reaching their Accelerated Reading goals Friday afternoon in the school’s cafeteria.Students skated around the room on paper plates as a way to end the week and finish their accelerated reading program.“They read books, take a test and get a percentage and after they’re treated to a skate part,” Suzette Armentor with St. Edward School said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student School Accomplishment Suzette Armentor Percentage Room Cafeteria Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Gumbo Cookoff winners announced NISH announces its Homecoming activites, court New Iberia child killed in pedestrian accident on Sunday Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Gumbo Cookoff brings visitors across the state to New Iberia for competition The Amazing Avery: A look at the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen Primeaux family gardens earn October's Garden of the Month award Highland Baptist Christian School Homecoming Queen announced Razzle-dazzle plays guide Panthers past Ascension Episcopal Field burn smoke results in three related auto accidents, one fatal Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit