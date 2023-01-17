Six Teche-area residents earn academic honors STAFF REPORTS Jan 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From nursing to a Master Farmer certification, six area residents have earned honors from various colleges and universities.• Paige Melancon, Luke Miller and Erin Hebert of New Iberia along with Jordan Dorer of St Martinville, all earned President's List honors from Southern New Hampshire University.• Kelis Shelby Boutte earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2022 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.Boutte is a junior Nursing major from Jeanerette, LA.• Raymond Fontenot of Vermilion Parish recertified as a Master Farmer administered by the LSU AgCenter.The Master Farmer Program teaches those involved in agriculture about management practices that promote both greater productivity and sustainability. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmer University Resident Education Kelis Shelby Boutte Master Honor Program Most Popular Christmas freeze puts damper on Teche area record sugarcane season Mardi Gras parades in Teche Area Jeanerette Mardi Gras celebration returns Iberia Mall acquired by Alexandria firm Shutdown corner Clay of St. Martinsville makes college decision Biologists, bass fishermen rejoice as hydrilla returns to Toledo Bend Bird enthusiasts have spotted the arrival of Purple Martins in Louisiana Louviere's yard captures the Azalea Beautifiction Award MLK celebrated in New Iberia Contraband run runs into a series of arrests in St. Martin Parish Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit