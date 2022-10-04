canal
The site of the former Canal Street Elementary School in Jeanerette which should be sold on Wenesday.

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

In 2008, the former Canal Street Elementary School closed. On Wednesday, that land and two other properties owned by the Iberia Parish School Board are expected to sell.

The board will receive and open three bids for the properties, which will be followed by a vote on which bid to choose.



