Site of former Canal Street Elementary expected to be sold By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The site of the former Canal Street Elementary School in Jeanerette which should be sold on Wenesday. By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In 2008, the former Canal Street Elementary School closed. On Wednesday, that land and two other properties owned by the Iberia Parish School Board are expected to sell.The board will receive and open three bids for the properties, which will be followed by a vote on which bid to choose.The former Canal Street Elementary School in Jeanerette was once a thriving school with close to 600 students in 1998, but by 2008 that number was down to 212 in pre-k to second grade.Bids will also be opened on a wooden frame house located on Myrna Street in Loreauville and a property located at 418 School Board Dr. at the Acadiana Regional Airport.In other business, the board will approve progress payments on five separate projects currently happening in the Iberia Parish School District that amount to an estimated total of $219,219.The projects include a chiller replacement, communication upgrade, camera system, restroom epoxy floors and roof refurbishment.The board will vote to approve the payments as presented by architect Paul Allain.Finally, the board will go into executive session in order to discuss performance goals and objective for Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin.The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Refurbishment Roof Commerce School Politics Education Upgrade Iberia Parish School Board Floor Epoxy Restroom Economics Canal Street Elementary School Bid Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular New Iberia's Justin Champagne's song with Snoop Dogg drops with video Banana’s bad luck rubs off on Romero, Menard at nationals Color key to Romero, Hebert win in CBH Homecoming Court announced at Highland Baptist Christian School CHS celebrates homecoming Separate trials, separate states for two New Iberia men, both found guilty New Iberia's Disney Channel star Christian J. Simon enjoying Under Wraps 2 movie premiere with family Second-half domination gives Delcambre a homecoming win Yellow Jackets continue to improve with straight sets win over Highland Baptist CHS holds homecoming parade Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit