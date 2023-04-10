The New Iberia Spanish Festival will be receiving two special guests from New Iberia’s sister city of Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga.

Dignitaries Manuel Lopez Mestanza and Jose Manuel deMolina will be attending the Spanish Festival to dedicate a mosaic tile from their city which will be dedicated on April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Founding Families Pocket Park being developed by Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council. DeCourt will also read a proclamation to reaffirm the twinning between the two cities.



