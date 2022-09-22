guns
The attorneys general said the new code could be used for such purposes as "infringing upon consumer privacy." (file photo)

A group of 21 state attorneys general have written a letter to the CEOs of three credit card companies that questions the legality of their decision to code transactions at gun stores differently than other purchases.

The letter came after three credit card companies – American Express, Visa and Mastercard – decided to adopt a special code for transactions at gun stores which were previously labeled as general merchandise, a move decried by the 21 attorneys general.



