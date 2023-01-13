The Iberia Parish Council once again voted to table a resolution setting a new speed limit on Crochet Road between Old Jeanerette Road and Loreauville Road indefinitely at Wednesday’s meeting.
The resolution was brought up for the second time in two meetings after an initial resolution was tabled in late December following a decision to get a traffic study to better determine what a proper speed limit would be for the road.
Parish President M. Larry Richard said one quote for a speed study was received by the administration since that initial meeting, but recommended giving more time to get more quotes.
“I’m not comfortable (with only one quote),” Richard said. “I can’t tell you if it’s going to be higher or lower but you did say we were going to wait until the next meeting.”
However, Councilman Scott Ransonet recommended tabling the issue altogether, and instead suggested the speed limit issue could be worked out with residents in the area.
“We can talk this out, this is probably something that is not needed,” Ransonet said.
The resolution initially came after a recommendation from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office due to several drivers on Crochet Road complaining about the sudden drop in speed from 45 mph to 35 mph in the area after crossing a bridge on the road.
Councilman Brian Napier initially suggested setting a limit of 40 mph in order to have a uniform driving speed on the road. After almost 30 minutes of discussion, however, the decision to get quotes for a proper speeding study was decided.
In other business, the council once again voted Warren Gachassin as council chairman for the new year after a unanimous vote appointing him to the position.
Gachassin thanked the council for the vote of confidence, and even received a certificate of appreciation during the meeting for the past two years fulfilling the role.
Brian Napier, who has served in the role of vice-chairman for the past two years, said he would not be seeking another year in the role and instead recommended Scott Ransonet to the position, which was unanimously approved by the council as well.