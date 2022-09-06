teen missing

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

Ethan Zapata, 14, was last seen early Sunday morning at his residence in the 220 block of Jefferson Terrace Blvd. in Iberia Parish.



Tags