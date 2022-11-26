The Daily Iberian “Help the Helpers” drive benefits nine charities. Donations are split equally unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.
Today we look at Shepherd’s Food Pantry.
What they do: Shepherd’s Food Pantry, started in 2000, is a virtual pantry, bringing in food as a need is addressed, with Word of Outreach Church on Admiral Doyle Drive as a base of operation. The organization provides food to the needy, including dinners at Christmas and Thanksgiving, and also serves as a link in the community to other charities for those in need.
When they’re open: The pantry operates on an as-needed basis until a permanent home for the organization is built.
Where they are: The pantry operates out of the Word of Faith Outreach Church, 705 W. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia. Currently, those seeking aid or wishing to make donations may contact founder Zack Mitchell at Word of Faith, (337) 365-5651.
Why they need you: Funding for the outreach effort comes from grants, contributions from area churches and private donations, so its success is based on the generosity of the community.
If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers, c/o The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.