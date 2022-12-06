When Mitch Prudhomme was given an assignment to watch the 1963 musical “She Loves Me,” he knew right away that the production would be perfect for the Iberia Performing Arts League stage.

Although Prudhomme, who serves as the director for the IPAL production that premieres this week, said that he usually isn’t a fan of older shows there was something about “She Loves Me” that caught his eye.



