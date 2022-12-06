When Mitch Prudhomme was given an assignment to watch the 1963 musical “She Loves Me,” he knew right away that the production would be perfect for the Iberia Performing Arts League stage.
Although Prudhomme, who serves as the director for the IPAL production that premieres this week, said that he usually isn’t a fan of older shows there was something about “She Loves Me” that caught his eye.
“I had an assignment for my masters in theater during COVID, and usually an assignment makes it not as fun but as I was watching it I could envision it on the IPAL stage,” Prudhomme said.
The pick was especially unusual for Prudhomme since the director said he usually isn’t the biggest fan of older shows.
“In my opinion it’s one of the first shows where a song and dance can tell a story and not exist just for singing and dancing,” Prudhomme said.
According to production information, “She Loves Me” is based on the third adaptation of the 1937 play Parfumerie by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, following the 1940 film “The Shop Around the Corner” and the 1949 musical version “In the Good Old Summertime.”
Prudhomme said the musical is also based on the same plot that inspired the 1998 film “You’ve Got Mail” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
“We’re always looking for Christmas shows for this time of year,” Prudhomme said. “The theme isn’t really Christmas but it’s set at Christmas which makes it fun.”
Nick Best, who plays Sipos in the musical, said the holidays has made rehearsals for the production a little chaotic but still enjoyable.
“It’s been an amazing experience,” Best said. “It’s been chaotic because of the time of year, everyone’s always coming in and going out, but overall it has been really amazing.”
Best called “She Loves Me” one of the hardest shows he has ever done. This is the Lafayette resident’s third time performing on the IPAL stage, with the last show being “The Producers” which ran last year.
“The tone isn’t serious, but it’s also not only a comedy,” Best said. “I did ‘The Producers’ last year where it was compeltely over the top, this is a bit more serious but I think it’s a much more beautiful and complete story.”
Prudhomme said the 26 person cast for the musical has been enjoyable to work with, and he is especially excited for audience members to enjoy some of the harmonies that will be offered during the musical.
“When you hear some of these vocals it sounds like it’s recorded,” he said. “I’m very excited for people to hear that.”
“She Loves Me” runs from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18 and starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets to the show are $20 and can be purchased by going to www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446.