The Shadows-on-the-Teche held a ribbon-cutting reopening for their new exhibit Friday, which reframes the exhibit to focus on the hands that built and maintained the Shadows. 

The new exhibit vividly depicts the lives of the Black men and women who truly built the Shadows-on-the-Teche. They meticulously adorned each room with craft materials and tools which showed the skills and artistry they possessed along with paintings and portraits, which show their beauty and the way they lived.







