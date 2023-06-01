Shadows-on-the-Teche will play host to a talk Saturday with a special speaker giving all the ins and outs on health and medicine in the antebellum period.
Historian Christopher Willoughby will present the talk, which will take place at the Shadows Visitor’s Center. The program will focus on how enslaved people and enslavers spread further West in the Deep South.
“With them, they brought epidemic diseases like cholera and yellow fever,” according to a prepared statement.
In “Sickness Season: Women, Disease, and Healing in Iberia Parish,” Willoughby will examine the diseases that plagued plantations but also the women who treated them. In a period of deep medical distrust, women (both enslaver and enslaved) routinely administered medicines rather than the local doctor.
Christopher D. E. Willoughby is an Assistant Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In 2016, he received his Ph.D in history from Tulane University. He is the author of “Masters of Health: Racial Science and Slavery” in U.S. Medical Schools,” which was published last year by the University of North Carolina Press.
In 2021 with Sean Morey Smith, he edited the book Medicine and Healing in the Age of Slavery, published by LSU Press. In addition to scholarly articles, he has been published in various popular venues like The Washington Post and AL.com.
“Sickness Season: Women, Disease, and Healing in Iberia Parish” has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom.