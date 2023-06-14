Front of the Shadows-on-the-Teche

The Shadows-on-the-Teche recently reopened with a new exhibit under Executive Director John Smith. It will host the Juneteenth Poetry Contest June 17 at 10:30 a.m.

 photo provided by Iberia Convention and Visitors Bureau

Celebrating the history, background and culture of the Black men and women of our community, the Shadows-on-the-Teche is holding its 1st annual Juneteenth Student Poetry Contest Saturday June 17 starting at 10:30 a.m. in the luscious gardens at the Shadows-on-the-Teche.

The contest saw Iberia Parish school students write poems inspired by “I, Too”, by poet Langston Hughes, to commemorate the Juneteenth National Holiday. “I, Too” is a poem which addresses how cruelty and racial bigotry strengthened the souls of the Black community. The poem is included below.







