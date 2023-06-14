Celebrating the history, background and culture of the Black men and women of our community, the Shadows-on-the-Teche is holding its 1st annual Juneteenth Student Poetry Contest Saturday June 17 starting at 10:30 a.m. in the luscious gardens at the Shadows-on-the-Teche.
The contest saw Iberia Parish school students write poems inspired by “I, Too”, by poet Langston Hughes, to commemorate the Juneteenth National Holiday. “I, Too” is a poem which addresses how cruelty and racial bigotry strengthened the souls of the Black community. The poem is included below.
Coinciding with the poem students drew inspiration from, the theme for the competition was “Freedom and Justice for All.” To promote and provide a competitive and fair event, the Shadows-on-the-Teche split the winners into two categories: middle school students and high school students. Judges will award a monetary prize to the first, second and third place winners in both categories. Every student who placed will have a chance to read their poems to attendees.
Judges for this first ,of potentially many, Juneteenth poetry contest, included Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, current Poet Laureate of Louisiana and author of books like "Red Beans and Ricely Yours", Darrell Bourque, Poet Laureate of Louisiana from 2007-2011 and John Warner Smith, Poet Laureate of Louisiana from 2019-2021 and current executive director of Shadows-on-the-Teche. As executive director of the Shadows-on-the-Teche, Smith helped plan and produce an exhibit he called a 'call to the truth', which reframes and reinterprets the history of the Shadows-on-the-Teche to depict the black men and women who truly built the home. Independently, each of these experienced poets authored several books and worked to expand the world’s view of Louisiana culture.
The event is free and open to the public. Shadows-on-the-Teche especially encourages students and teachers at Iberia Parish public to attend with their friends and families.
