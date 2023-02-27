The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition will host its annual Awards Reception and Fine Art Sale on Friday, March 17, at the Shadows Visitor Center (320 E. Main Street, New Iberia).
Judge Dawn Whitelaw, acclaimed Tennessee plein air artist, will announce this year’s winners and award over $10,000 in cash and prizes. All work painted throughout the week by our 25 artists from around the country will be exhibited and available for purchase.
The public can take home an original, one-of-a-kind work of art and support art education. Light refreshments will be provided. The reception and sale are free to attend. Paintings will also be on display and available for purchase throughout competition week in the Shadows Visitor Center.
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition will take place March 11-18, 2023. Visitors are invited to travel around the seven-parish area and watch artists paint en plein air.
Other festivities planned during competition week can be found below. Additional details about these events can be found on the Shadows’ website.
March 11: Quick Draw at 3 p.m. in downtown Lafayette.
March 12: Paint Delcambre; Artist Meet & Greet from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Pavilion Bayou Carlin Cove (605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre).
March 14: Painting Demo at 1 p.m. at Hilliard Art Museum (710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette).
March 16: Painting Demo at 2 p.m. near the Shadows.
March 17: Paint Out from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in downtown New Iberia; Awards Ceremony & Fine Art Sale at 6:30 p.m. at Shadows Visitor Center
March 18: Coffee with the Judge at 9 a.m. at Shadows Visitor Center
Painting demos by competing artists throughout the week at select locations.
About Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air:
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air competition debuted in 2015, introducing the community to painting en plein air. The tradition of “painting outside” is one explored by William Weeks Hall, the last private owner of the Shadows, who advertised for and taught painting classes in the gardens in the 1940s.
In the eight-year history of the competition, over 180 artists from 28 states, Canada, and the Philippines have applied to participate. Almost 100 of these artists have traveled to New Iberia for the opportunity to spend a week painting Acadiana, helping to preserve our unique landscape and historic, urban, and rural viewscapes. Painting sales, the driving force behind the event and a clearer measure of success, increase each year with a grand total of $170,000 over the history of the event, providing support to the artists and the Shadows.
About the Shadows-on-the-Teche
The Shadows-on-the-Teche, National Trust for Historic Preservation site, opened to the public in 1961 with the mission to preserve the buildings, landscape, collections, and historical integrity of the site; to research and interpret through education programs a 19th century southern Louisiana plantation economy and community and their evolution; and to encourage an appreciation of and interest in historic preservation.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns and operates the Shadows-on-the-Teche, is a private, non-profit organization. The Shadows does not receive funding from federal, state, parish, or city government. The site supports itself through admissions, special programs and events, and donations to the Friends of the Shadows. For more information, visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.
For more information please contact Jayd Buteaux at (337) 369-6446 or JButeaux@savingplaces.org. Any funds raised from this event will be used for the continued preservation and maintenance of the Shadows.
