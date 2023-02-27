Shadows on the teche
Don't miss The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition annual Awards Reception and Fine Art Sale on Friday, March 17, at the Shadows Visitor Center at 320 E. Main Street in New Iberia.

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition will host its annual Awards Reception and Fine Art Sale on Friday, March 17, at the Shadows Visitor Center (320 E. Main Street, New Iberia).

Judge Dawn Whitelaw, acclaimed Tennessee plein air artist, will announce this year’s winners and award over $10,000 in cash and prizes. All work painted throughout the week by our 25 artists from around the country will be exhibited and available for purchase.



