J. Dugar, local playwright, actor, published author, and Renaissance woman, invites you to explore her collective of original published works.
Join J. Dugar on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the gardens of the Shadows-on-the-Teche (317 E. Main St.) for this free event. Dugar will discuss each of her books with a reading by Houston Actor Paul Ynfante.
Dugar, who is of Creole descent, has put her own twist on Louisiana folklore stories:
- Kushmal, the Monster who haunts children in their sleep if they misbehave.
- Fille a La Cassette, a story of 3 Sisters from France who move to Louisiana to fight Vampires in New Orleans.
- Voodoo Bayou, a story that shows the Louisiana culture of living on the Bayou cooking gumbo and fighting a Bayou Curse.
La Rou Garou: The Bayou Werewolf, her latest book, gives light and origin to a story that has taken on many forms and written a series of children’s stories about Nick the Protector, a kid super hero with magical super powers.
This is an Affiliated Entertainment event.
In the event of inclement weather, the book signing will be held at the Shadows Visitors Center (320 E. Main St.).
About the Shadows-on-the-Teche:
The Shadows-on-the-Teche, National Trust for Historic Preservation site, opened to the public in 1961 with the mission to preserve the buildings, landscape, collections, and historical integrity of the site; to research and interpret through education programs a 19th century southern Louisiana plantation economy and community and their evolution; and to encourage an appreciation of and interest in historic preservation. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns and operates the Shadows-on-the-Teche, is a private, non-profit organization. The Shadows does not receive funding from federal, state, parish, or city government. The site supports itself through admissions, special programs and events, and donations to the Friends of the Shadows. For more information, visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.
For more information, please contact Shadows-on-the-Teche at (337) 369-6446 or email (shadows@shadowsontheteche.org).