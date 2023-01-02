Book signing
Buy Now

Join J. Dugar on Satuirday, Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the gardens of the Shadows-on-the-Teche (317 E. Main St.) for this free event. Dugar will discuss each of her books with a reading by Houston Actor Paul Ynfante.

J. Dugar, local playwright, actor, published author, and Renaissance woman, invites you to explore her collective of original published works.

Join J. Dugar on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the gardens of the Shadows-on-the-Teche (317 E. Main St.) for this free event. Dugar will discuss each of her books with a reading by Houston Actor Paul Ynfante.



Tags