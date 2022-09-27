(Editor’s note: The Daily Iberian will be featuring members of law enforcement in our area who also serve our students as School Resource Officers, or SRO’s)
Name: Officer Justin Hebert
(Editor’s note: The Daily Iberian will be featuring members of law enforcement in our area who also serve our students as School Resource Officers, or SRO’s)
Name: Officer Justin Hebert
School: New Iberia Senior High School
Q: How long have you been a law enforcement officer?
A: I have been in law enforcement for a total of 4 years.
Q: What made you want to pursue a career in law enforcement?
A: It was a job that I was always amazed with since I was a child.
Q: Would you recommend a career in law enforcement to young adults in Iberia Parish?
A: I definitely would, there is no other career that allows you to be involved with the community as much as law enforcement. You see the good, the bad, and the ugly. The only way to improve the community is from the ground up, and law enforcement allows you to be apart of that.
Q: What made you want to become a School Resource Officer (SRO)?
A: First off, I graduated from NISH. I enjoyed my time there, so I want to be apart of the reason other kids enjoy their time there and feel safe when walking the hallways.
Q: How long have you been working as an SRO?
A: This is my first year as an SRO.
Q: What is your favorite thing about being an SRO?
A: The interaction with the kids. It allows me to be in a position to have a positive impact on their lives. It gives me a chance to change the kids outlook on law enforcement in a way I would not have if I was still on patrol.
Q: Have you had any memorable experiences as an SRO?
A: Honestly, I have not been an SRO long enough to have a memorable experience, but I am looking forward to that day in the future.
Q: What is the hardest part about being an SRO?
A: The hardest part would be having to hear the stories from the kids that are in a tough spot and feel like they are trapped in a hopeless situation. You can say it will get better, but you don’t know that it will. So it’s hard to know these kids are going home to a situation that may not be the best for them to succeed.
Q: What is one part of your job that people might not know about or expect?
A: That for every kid that gets into trouble and gives that generation a bad name. There are 10 kids that are attempting to do the right thing. There is still hope for a bright future. So as a whole NISH is not a school you should be afraid to send your children to!
SPORTS DIRECTOR
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.