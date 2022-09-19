(Editor’s note: The Daily Iberian will be featuring members of law enforcement in our area who also serve our students as School Resource Officers, or SRO’s)
Name: Corporal Laura Broussard
School: Anderson Middle School
Q: How long have you been a Law Enforcement Officer?
A: 28 years
Q: What made you want to pursue a career in law enforcement?
A: After serving proudly in the U.S. Army for 10 years, I always had a passion for law enforcement because the structure of police force is similar to the military.
Q: Would you recommend a career in law enforcement to young adults in Iberia Parish?
A: Yes, of course.
Q: What made you want to become a School Resource Officer (SRO)?
A: I wanted to provide a service using safety protocols to ensure that students and staff are always safe in a learning environment.
Q: How long have you been working as an SRO?
A: 26 years, I was one of the first assigned SROs in Iberia Parish when SROs were first implemented in Iberia Parish Schools.
Q: What is your favorite thing about being an SRO?
A: Being able to apply my law enforcement skills and expertise in a school setting, hoping that it will help reach the minds of students who are experiencing problems or difficulties.
Q: Have you had any memorable experiences as an SRO?
A: Yes, I once had to use my critical thinking law enforcement skills in a situation where I was able to confiscate a loaded weapon from a student who was a potential threat on campus.
Q: What is the hardest part of being an SRO?
A: Dealing with difficult parents who have indifferences and don’t understand the scope of my duties.
Q: What is one part of your job that people might not know or expect.
A: Some people don’t know or realize that I am a sworn police officer with the authority to make arrest in any situation where a crime has been committed or a threat has been deemed to make the school campus unsafe.
