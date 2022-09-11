(Editor’s note: The Daily Iberian will be featuring members of law enforcement in our area who also serve our students as School Resource Officers, or SRO’s)
Name: Corporal Christine Clark
School: Johnston-Hopkins Elementary
Q: How long have you been a law enforcement officer?
A: I have 15 years of Law Enforcement experience
Q: Choose What made you want to pursue a career in law enforcement?
A: I chose this career path because I wanted to be a voice for the voiceless, and be helpful to those who are in need. I wanted to be a servant in a community making a difference by saving lives from either self-destruction or from the harm of others. I wanted to be the face that every little girl sees who struggles with the thought of “I can’t”, and let them see that “I can accomplish anything if I do the work, and keep my eyes on the prize.
Q: Would you recommend a career in law enforcement to young adults in Iberia Parish?
A: The one thing I would recommend to young adults is to follow your dreams, where ever that may lead you, and if it so happens to be in Law Enforcement than I can help you to achieve that goal.
Q: What made you want to become a School Resource Officer (SRO)?
A: After being a D.A.R.E. Officer, my passion became more focused on being a role model and mentor for the kids, and helping them blossom into young adults. When I really understood that it takes a village to raise children, and not everyone has that, it allowed me to be my authentic self to pour out the love that some are so desperately needing and craving.
Q: How long have you been working as an SRO?
A: I have been a School Resource Officer on and off since 2011 or 2012 I don’t quite remember but it has been for a very long time
Q: What is your favorite thing about being an SRO?
A: My favorite thing about being a School Resource Officer is that I find it so rewarding to be the eyes and ears on the ground of a school campus. I get to see daily interactions between students and teachers, students, and their peers, all while developing a relationship and rapport with students and staff, and let’s not forget partaking in all the fun school activities.
Q: Have you had any memorable experiences as an SRO?
A: I have had several memorable experiences from the older kids to the youngest. The one thing that I cherish the most is when they accept me into their space and allow themselves to be vulnerable with me. The message that I always leave them with is what’s going on in the world is not your truth, your truth is within you, and don’t let your circumstances make you think any different.
Q: What is the hardest part about being an SRO?
A: I believe the hardest thing about being a School Resource Officer is believing that you can save every kid. It took me a while to realize that if you can save just one, then you have done your job.
Q: What is one part of your job that people might not know about or expect?
A: One part of my job that people might not expect is me being able to have a flexible personality. It takes a different personality to work in a school as a Police Officer because you can’t deal with every kid the same. The one thing that they may know but don’t really think about is how SROs play so many important roles in these young kids lives. I have been called mom, and nanny by so many of my students on campus. It does my heart some good to know that they look up to me as such. This is what makes me successful in my position.