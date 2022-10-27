(Editor’s note: The Daily Iberian has featured members of law enforcement in our area who also serve our students as School Resource Officers, or SRO’s)
Name: Bonnie Gunner
Name: Bonnie Gunner
School: Iberia Middle School
Q: How long have you been a law enforcement officer?
A: 25 years
Q: What made you want to pursue a career in law enforcement?
A: I have always been a person of compassion and for some reason I always had a desire to help hurting people.
Q: Would you recommend a career in law enforcement to young adults in Iberia Parish?
A: Yes, I would but it depends upon that individual. It takes heart to be a really good officer because there will be times when you have to put others before yourself.
Q: What made you want to become a School Resource Officer (SRO)?
A: The Children—I really do care about the kids and I will do whatever it takes to protect them and keep them safe.
Q: How long have you been working as an SRO?
A: About 2 ½ years
Q: What is your favorite thing about being an SRO?
A: Being around the kids and making them feel comfortable and letting them know that we are approachable and that we’re here for them.
Q: Have you had any memorable experiences as an SRO?
A: Yes, just watching how excited the students are going from class-to-class when they first get to the middle school knowing that they are coming from an elementary school.
Q: What is the hardest part about being an SRO?
A: When a student tells me he/she is depressed, and he/she needs some help.
Q: What is one part of your job that people might not know about or expect?
A. I have to say the part of my job that most people don’t know about or expect is how I have become like a big sister to the students. Once the students know that you really do care for them and the safety of their family they will begin to trust and respect you.
