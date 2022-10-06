(Editor’s note: The Daily Iberian has featured members of law enforcement in our area who also serve our students as School Resource Officers, or SRO’s)
Name: Deputy James Wallace
School: Westgate High School
Q: How long have you been a law enforcement officer?
A: 23..5 years
Q: What made you want to pursue a career in law enforcement?
A: I was recruited by the sheriff in 1996 to assist with the evening adult education program in the jail during the summers. In 1998 I was afforded the opportunity to work full time creating education programs that allowed the agency to connect with the children and youth in the community after school and summer time.
Q: Would you recommend a career in law enforcement to young adults in Iberia Parish?
A: Yes I would. I would share with them that law enforcement offers the opportunity to be a difference maker, while ensuring the community can be confident that he/she is available to keep things peaceful and safe.
Q: What made you want to become a School Resource Officer (SRO)?
A: At the time that the agency moved in the direction of putting an officer in school, it was new concept. Having been in a middle school with my oldest daughter (and coaching her in track and field) created an appetite to be with young people more. The answer to my prayer was the opportunity to work high school students to start building a bridge between law enforcement and our communities. Having a teen at home let me know that our youth need help understand the why and how of laws, and policing work. As a SRO an officer can make a difference for students in their academics, social identity, with life skills and also family matters. I’ve accepted the position of an SRO as a ministry of helps.
Q: How long have you been working as an SRO?
A: 23 years. When the doors of Westgate High School opened, I became the first School Resource Officer in Iberia Parish Schools.
Q: What is your favorite thing about being an SRO?
A: My favorite thing about being an SRO is I get to watch kids develop. I have had the opportunity and the blessing to not only have siblings of former students, but now I get to work with kids of former students.
Q: Have you had any memorable experiences as an SRO?
A: Yes, there have been many. One situation would be when a young lady sent me a letter during the fall of her junior year saying that she doesn’t have a father the stand with her for the ring ceremony to present her class ring. In her letter she stated that she saw me as her father figure.
Q: What is the hardest part about being an SRO?
A: I feel the hardest part of being an SRO is seeing a kid reject guidance and end up in the court system because I have to issue a citation for a criminal offense. It’s also hard and discouraging see a kid reject his/hers education opportunity and not graduate from school.
Q: What is one part of your job that people might not know about or expect?
A: Most people don’t know that I’m very proactive when it comes to working students. If a student is having difficulty with his/her behavior, I try to interact with them as much as possible in order to help them with their choices in an effort to steer them away from negative thinking and negative behaviors.