The Iberia Medical Center Women Making a Difference luncheon was held on Friday, honoring eight Acadiana standouts that make a positive impact in their local communities.
The event’s presenting sponsor was Iberia Medical Center, and the Silver Sponsors were the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Bayou Teche Authority.
Dr. Danielle Cobb of Iberia Medical Center opened the luncheon with a celebration of the impact the honorees have had on their communities.
"I had a chance to look through the biographies of the ladies being honored today, and a couple of things stood out to me," she said. "One of them is that all of these ladies exemplified a 'caring spirit of service', where in their communities they were heavily involved. They saw a need a lot of the time, for something that could be built. It took a lot of creativity to see that need, address it, and then build something out of nothing."
Dr. Cobb also highlighted the benefits of celebrations like the Women Making a Difference luncheon, adding that in a post-pandemic world, mental health is of the utmost importance.
"I think it’s important for our health that everybody in the community is helping in terms of their mental health, coming together and building programs like this, in the arts and advocacy for children, and just having people get together now that we’re coming out of the pandemic."
The keynote speaker was Jessica Gibson, LPC-S, CEAP, CET1. A part owner and experiential therapist with Counseling and Recovery Guidance, Gibson spoke about her work with conflict and substance abuse issues.
"As a therapist, primarily what I do is figuring out not only how we recover as an individual, but how we recover as a family," she said.
Gibson encouraged the audience to take care of their own mental health, and be more understanding towards others who may be dealing with issues of their own. She also spoke on the importance of community support, especially for women.
"I’m asking women to reflect on things you’ve done in your own journeys and the accomplishments that you have, and I know that you’re probably really proud of those things," she said. "You’ve worked hard and these accomplishments are very meaningful to you, but remember that you need your community, you need your tribe of friends. I wholeheartedly believe that we weren’t put on this earth to do all of this alone."
Anne Songy, editor of Acadiana Lifestyle, said that the luncheon highlights the benefits of local journalism.
“Events like Women Making a Difference underscore the importance of a magazine like Acadiana Lifestyle in our community.”
“Songy also spoke highly of this year’s honorees, adding that she is “consistently impressed with the level of energy and leadership and passion the women of Acadiana possess, and the roster of honorees this year reflects that very spirit.”
Acadiana Lifestyle’s 2022 Women Making a Difference honorees were Cathy Indest, Erica Melancon Fox, Brinkley Segura Lopez, Etienna Wright, Donielle Watkins, Mandi Mitchell, Stacy Romero and Bree Sargent.
Here's a look at each one: