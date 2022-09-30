Kyle-Lamone-Hawkins

In Kay County, Oklahoma, Kyle Lamone Hawkins of New Iberia was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon.

 via KayNewsCow.com

Two New Iberia men were convicted in separate trials this week in separate states for violent crimes.

In St. Landry Parish, the Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced that Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.



