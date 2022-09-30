Two New Iberia men were convicted in separate trials this week in separate states for violent crimes.
In St. Landry Parish, the Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced that Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
The jury trial was based on a domestic battery and stabbing of an Opelousas woman in February, 2019.
Smith’s sentencing hearing is set with District Judge Gerard Caswell on Oct. 13.
In Kay County, Oklahoma, Kyle Lamone Hawkins of New Iberia was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, but not guilty of shooting with an intent to kill based on his arrest on Aug. 28, 2019.
According to kaynewscow.com, Hawkins was accused of shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 35 near Braman, OK. The victims told deputies they merged onto the Interstate from Blackwell, OK when they encountered a white Jeep.
The two vehicles had passed each other several times before Hawkins, identified as the driver of the Jeep, reportedly pulled up on the passenger side of the vehicle and fired a gun. Deputies reported there was a hole in the metal of the door below the passenger window.
The jury has recommended Hawkins serve 10 years in prison. Hawkins’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.