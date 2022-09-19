Bill
Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa speaks to reporters about a Republican-sponsored crime bill this week. He was joined by fellow GOP Send. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Mike Braun of Indiana. (Jennifer Shut/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to process rape kits.

“We are offering solutions to combat this violent crime wave that is plaguing our nation and our cities,” said Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn during an afternoon press conference.



