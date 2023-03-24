kennedy

Louisiana U.S. Senator John Kennedy introduced a bill this week to cap the price of insulin for all patients at $35 for a 30-day supply.

 File photo

Senators John Kennedy (R-La.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this week introduced the bipartisan Affordable Insulin Now Act of 2023 to cap the price of insulin for all patients, including those who are uninsured, at $35 for a 30-day supply.

“While the world waits for a cure to diabetes, I am glad to join Sen. Warnock in offering a bipartisan solution to the rising cost of insulin for Louisianians and Americans living with diabetes. By making preventative care more accessible,



