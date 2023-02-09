bret
Senator R.L. "Bret" Allain, II - Franklin

The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined.

Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, has proposed two measures to reduce or eliminate Louisiana’s inventory tax credit. One would eliminate corporate income taxes for companies in the state’s highest tax bracket, while the other would codify into law changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.



