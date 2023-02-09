The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined.
Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, has proposed two measures to reduce or eliminate Louisiana’s inventory tax credit. One would eliminate corporate income taxes for companies in the state’s highest tax bracket, while the other would codify into law changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
Senate Bill 4 would reduce rates in the first two corporate income tax brackets and eliminate the top bracket altogether. Currently, the top bracket carries a 7.5 percent tax on income above $150,000.
Allain, who has spearheaded a number of tax bills throughout his tenure, said the bill is revenue neutral because it would partially repeal the state’s inventory tax credit to offset the revenue loss. Debbie Vivien with the Legislative Fiscal Office said its staff is still calculating the fiscal impact of Allain’s bill.
Legislators have long lamented the inventory tax credit as a costly cog within an already complicated machine of business taxation in Louisiana. Budget watchdogs see the credit as a drain on state finances and a way for businesses
to shift their tax burdens onto residents and homeowners. Allain has in the past tried unsuccessfully to dismantle the inventory tax and its corresponding credit.
The Louisiana Constitution authorizes local governments to set and collect inventory taxes, but the state — through the inventory tax credit — reimburses businesses that pay those taxes. Lawmakers can eliminate the inventory tax credit through legislation, but doing so would mean businesses would have to start covering their own inventory tax bills.
Allain said his legislation offers a compromise, giving corporations lower income taxes in exchange for getting rid of the inventory tax credit that costs the state an annual $280 million.
However, not all businesses would lose the credit. The bill would still allow sole proprietors, partnerships and limited liability companies (LLCs) to claim it, though Allain said about 75% of the credits are claimed by corporations.
“We are one of only 10 states that the locals charge an inventory tax and only one of two states that have a credit of this magnitude,” he said. “The corporate income tax rate is inflated to cover this credit, and it is hard for us to compete nationally with this high of a rate.”
While the state might break even, the measure could be a boon to wealthy businesses that carry little or no inventory and stand to gain from the elimination of the top corporate tax bracket.
The Louisiana Budget Project’s Jan Moller questioned the proposal’s impact on other taxpayers.
“If profitable corporations are going to pay less, who’s going to pay more?” Moller said.
Both of Allain’s bills will likely go before the Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs once the 2023 regular session begins April 10.