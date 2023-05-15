music venue band playing We are the wrecks sold out webster hall New York City
Buy Now

Caught in the middle of House Bill 341 with secondary ticket markets and primary sellers from Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, are musicians. (Photo by @sophiaragomo)

 SOPHIA RAGOMO WE ARE THE WRECKS

Louisiana is the latest venue for a showdown that involves fans of live music and sporting events, performers and free market proponents. A proposal under consideration in the state legislature would set limits on non-transferable tickets, which can’t be sold or given away except through the original point of sale.

The original version of House Bill 341 from Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, would benefit companies such as StubHub and SeatGeek in the secondary ticket market. Primary sellers, with TicketMaster and LiveNation leading the pack, are fighting the proposal. Caught in the middle are musicians, who want to remain loyal to fans but also see a profit at the turnstiles, as well as arenas that only make money if they fill seats, regardless of what ticket holders paid for them.







Tags