Louisiana is the latest venue for a showdown that involves fans of live music and sporting events, performers and free market proponents. A proposal under consideration in the state legislature would set limits on non-transferable tickets, which can’t be sold or given away except through the original point of sale.
The original version of House Bill 341 from Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, would benefit companies such as StubHub and SeatGeek in the secondary ticket market. Primary sellers, with TicketMaster and LiveNation leading the pack, are fighting the proposal. Caught in the middle are musicians, who want to remain loyal to fans but also see a profit at the turnstiles, as well as arenas that only make money if they fill seats, regardless of what ticket holders paid for them.
The bill is scheduled to go before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, a week after its members heard testimony on both sides of the issue. Davis opted not to seek a vote and instead accept more feedback from opponents to see if amendments could lead to a compromise.
Current Louisiana law doesn’t prevent a ticket buyer from reselling or transferring tickets, but Davis’ bill is a proactive measure of sorts that would prevent primary ticket sellers from placing any restrictions on what purchasers can do with their tickets. It would also limit how many tickets performers could set aside as non-transferable, although some have set up online fan exchanges where buyers can swap or sell tickets, but seat prices must remain at face value.
The 80s goth-pop band The Cure is among a growing number of performers using a fan exchange. A day before Davis’ bill went before the Senate committee, lead singer Robert Smith took to social media to oppose the legislation. The Cure began their latest tour Wednesday night in New Orleans.
“Louisiana lawmakers! Please don’t pass this bill!” Smith posted on Twitter in an all-caps message. “Empower the artists, not the scalpers and the bots!”
The “bots” refers to the software used to run secondary ticket websites, where demand can drive prices multiple times above face value. For less popular events, the price could fall below face value.
Committee members heard testimony Wednesday from Sean Auyash, StubHub’s government relations manager, who said the website benefits consumers by “bringing ticket reselling off the streets and taking it online.”
Auyush challenged claims that Davis’ proposal is a pro-scalping measure, saying that the notion of street-side ticket sales is “antiquated” because of the emergence of online platforms such as StubHub. Fears that some performers would not come to Louisiana if the bill is approved are unfounded, he said. Several states have approved similar laws and have not seen any negative impact, he said.
Pressed for an answer by Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, Auyush acknowledged that the Davis bill would not allow performers to set up direct fan-to-fan ticket exchanges like The Cure’s.
Amy Bos, director of state and federal affairs for Net Choice, an internet commerce trade organization, told the committee the bill would give consumers an alternative to “anti-competitive practices in the primary ticket marketplace” and hidden fees placed on ticket purchases.
The nonprofit Fan Freedom Project has taken on primary sellers such as TicketMaster and Live Nation over their restrictions on reselling and exchanges. Its president, Chris VanDeHoef, appeared before the committee in support of the Davis bill. He is also founder of the lobbyist firm Penn Lincoln Strategies.
“It says that Louisiana consumers cannot be punished when they’re shopping for what works best for them when they’re buying a ticket…,” VanDeHoef said regarding the proposal, “and once they have that ticket, they can do what they think is best with it.”
Pam DeVille, director of the Cajundome event venue in Lafayette, testified against the bill. She explained to lawmakers that while venues negotiate with event promoters over ticket prices, the ultimate decision comes down to the artist. Performers who would not be allowed to provide non-transferable tickets to their fans under Davis’ bill could opt to leave Louisiana off their tour stops, she said.
“Louisiana would be the only state in the South to have those kinds of restrictions,” DeVille said. “And I guarantee you, gentlemen, if those restrictions came about, the results would be immediate.”
Michael Marion, general manager of Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, also appeared to oppose the bill. He referred to a Garth Brooks concert at the venue when the country musician made 4,000 tickets non-transferable.
“Garth Brooks is not going to do something to damage his relationship with his fans,” Marion said. “This law would put you between Garth Brooks and his fans and the way he wants to handle them.”
Lawmakers questioned the representatives of secondary market websites on their claims that their platforms protect consumers. Sens. Stewart Cathey, Patrick Connick and Bodi White all cited Taylor Swift tickets as an example, for which prices escalated into the thousands.
The secondary marketplace is about “giving the consumer choice,” Bos said. “Some people don’t mind paying those prices. Some people …”
“Some people can’t afford it,” Connick said before Bos could finish her sentence.”