A 'Search for the Lost Acadian Settlement; presentation along with cajun music is part of an exciting event at The Acadian Museum of Erath on Sept. 14.

Andy Perrin, Chairman of the Acadian Museum’s Executive Committee said, “The Acadian Museum of Erath announces that Warren and Mary Perrin will be doing a PowerPoint presentation on the “New Acadia Project: Searching for the Lost Acadian Settlement” in New Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Jean Lafitte National Park at 419 Decatur St. Please spread the word among your friends and contacts and encourage them to spread the word and, if possible, attend the event.”