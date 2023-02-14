After more than a year of construction work, the completion of School Days Apartment renovations on Center Street are now complete.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday by HRI Communities, who invested the work in the rehabilitation of the complex, which formerly served as a school in New Iberia.
The event included tenants of the building along with local officials and business leaders gathering within the auditorium of the second floor of School Days.
“To see HRI and their commitment to New Iberia that goes back to 1995 when they took this building and converted it into affordable housing for our seniors, and to reaffirm that commitment by bringing it up to date and making sure we’ll have affordable housing for the next 25 years, is great to see,” Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Joshua Hollins said.
Some of the new features to the building include an emergency backup generator, HVAC systems, water heaters, electric fixtures, plumbing fixtures, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances and laundry equipment and expansion of the laundry facilities.
Additionally, community features were added to School Days include a new courtyard, a new community room in the historic auditorium and a new ADA ramp at the main entrance.
“It is a privilege to have renovated this incredible apartment community, which we converted nearly 30 years ago from the historic New Iberia High School. The comprehensive upgrades to the apartments and common areas will make the entire property resilient and sustainable for decades to come, and raises the entire property to a first-class standard, ensuring that this senior housing development remains an important asset to downtown New Iberia,” Collen said in a prepared statement.
Renovations for the project were assisted by First Horizon Bank as the construction lender and tax credit investor for the project. The Louisiana Housing Corporation awarded the 9 percent low-income housing tax credits and assigned an existing loan to facilitate the preservation of much needed affordable housing for seniors, according to a prepared statement.
The total estimate for the renovations was projected at $14 million to the 65 one-bedroom units. School Days is designated for senior citizens aged 55 or older and have long-term affordability restrictions.
The Schools Days auditorium, which had previously been vacant, was also renovated for community space and future programs.