The Iberia Parish School Board tabled a decision to do away with the school district’s corporal punishment policy at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The 8-5 vote in favor of the motion was made after several board members asked for further input from district principals about the consequences of getting rid of the policy.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry, who brought up the agenda item to the board, said the policy is used by 15 schools in the Iberia Parish School District. However, in the past two years the policy had not been used at all, and prior less than 1 percent of the student population had been issued corporal punishment.
“Considering the long list of other ways of disciplining, I say do away with it completely,” Landry said. “The trend seems to be going in that direction.”
Some board members expressed concern that if the policy was deleted, teachers and administrators would need a replacement disciplinary measure, however.
“I think the world has a problem with no consequences being enforced on anybody,” board member Brad Norris said. “They get a slap on the wrist and that’s a big problem. If we don’t have this procedure in place, what do we do to make kids not want to do something?”
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said there is a list of alternative disciplinary measures that can be used, including in-school suspensions, out of school suspensions and loss of privileges to campus events.
Hulin said the two schools that were reported with the largest number of disciplinary referrals and brought in paraprofessionals to run an in-school detention program as a way to transition away from corporal punishment.
“I understand the liability and I know the world has changed from when we were young,” board member Kathleen Rosamond said. “But there has to be something to replace it that will be meaningful, that's the only way I can vote for this. There has to be a consequence, you can't just get away with things.”
Hulin said a committee of principals could be formed in the coming weeks to study the issue, which many of the board members agreed with.
“We can bring our principals together and come up with something consistent,” he said.