The Iberia Parish School Board gave special recognition to two employees who operate in a support role for local schools, but still do critical work for the district nonetheless.
Bonnie Delahoussaye was given an award for special recognition at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting for her 48 years working at Caneview Elementary and Grand Marais Elementary prior to that.
Human Resources Director Gannon Dooley said that Delahoussaye had taken on roles like interventionist for struggling readers at Caneview, where she assists children who are having trouble with reading comprehension.
“Her patience and compassion for the students in her intervention groups are beyond compare,” Dooley said. “This is more than just a job to Ms. Delahoussaye, it is her job and passion.”
“Her deduction is second to none and we are pleased to nominate her for this,” he added.
Delahoussaye started her education career in Iberia Parish in 1974.
Also recognized at the meeting was Clayton Mitchell from New Iberia Senior High. Mitchell was nominated by NISH administration for his outstanding abilities for his work running the school’s disciplinary center.
Dooley said that Mitchell does a “great job making sure students remain on task,” and “students and staff respect him and recognize a positive difference he has made since taking on the position.”
He added Mitchell has always displayed professionalism on the job and arrives to work ahead of time and communicates with administrators.
“Mr. Mitchell is very deserving of this honor,” Dooley said.